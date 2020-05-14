Roger Dixon selected for Bucknell Scholars Program

MCHENRY – Garrett College computer science student Roger Dixon has been selected to participate in the Bucknell Community College Scholars Program.
Dixon began his studies at Garrett College while a junior at Southern Garrett High School.
“Garrett College and the Garrett County Public School system have built a robust dual-enrollment program that allows students to start earning college credit in high school,” said Lucy Manley, associate dean of academic affairs. “By earning college credits while in high school, Roger afforded himself a jump-start on his college education.” He also earned college credits through Advanced Placement examination.
While at Garrett, Dixon has academically excelled in both his computer science and general education coursework. He also participates in the college’s drone racing club alongside club adviser Phil Malone.
To be a Bucknell scholar, students must achieve a 3.5 cumulative GPA in an associate degree program, complete at least 12 college level credits by the end of fall semester and fall within designated income guidelines. Dixon applied in February.
“I had been planning to apply for this program since I was in 11th grade and it had become a dream of mine,” Dixon said. “When I found out I had been accepted, I was ecstatic. I immediately rushed to tell my family, friends and my pastor, Gloria, who really helped me with my application and influenced me to become the best version of myself.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the program dramatically. The traditional face-to-face summer program has been canceled while Bucknell University and the community college partners explore alternative experiences to keep scholars engaged with the program and the university.
Dixon will have the option to apply for the Bucknell Community College Scholars Program transfer scholarship upon graduation, which would provide full tuition coverage while the students pursue a bachelor’s degree at Bucknell as well as continued mentoring.
The program is designed for high-achieving, low- to moderate-income community college students who aim to earn their associate degree and wish to take their education further. Garrett College is one of only six community college partners in the country with access to the Bucknell Community College Scholars Program.
For more information, contact Ashley Ruby at 301-387-3733 or ashley.ruby@garrettcollege.edu.
