Ryan Wolf named principal at Southern High

OAKLAND — Ryan Wolf will serve as principal at Southern Garrett High School beginning the 2020-2021 school year, Barbara Baker, Garrett County superintendent of schools, announced.
Wolf has been employed with Garrett County Public Schools since 2004. He served as a mathematics teacher through 2016 at Southern High School. He now serves as the county supervisor of mathematics and science. Wolf was named 2015–2016 Southern High School Coach of the Year, 2014-2015 Garrett County Teacher of the Year, 2013-2015 Southern High School Teacher of the Year, 2007–2008 Oakland Elks Lodge Teacher of the Year and was voted Easiest Teacher to Understand by Southern graduating classes. He was also a head golf coach and assistant bocce coach.
“As one can clearly see, Mr. Wolf has dedicated much of his wonderful career to the success of students at Southern Garrett High School. We are excited to work with him as he implements innovative ways to continue that success. I wish him the very best in his new position, “ Baker said.
Wolf holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from Frostburg State University and a Master of Education degree in educational theory and practice from Arkansas State University. He holds a Maryland Advanced Professional Certificate with administrator I and II endorsements. He is also a graduate of Southern Garrett High School.
“I am excited for the opportunity to be returning to Southern High School and the Ram family,” Wolf said.
Wolf was an Oakland Town Council member from 2009-2014 and is an Oakland-Mountain Lake Park Lions Club executive board member.
Nicole Miller, the outgoing principal of Southern, has accepted the position of director of elementary education at the county’s central office.
