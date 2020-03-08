Umbel scholarships open in Garrett
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Republican Women’s Club is accepting applications for this year’s Ruth Umbel Memorial Scholarships. The annual awards were named for lifelong Republican activist Ruth Hinebaugh Umbel, who died in September. Umbel was a retired educator who always sought to include youth in the politics and projects of the Republican Party.
A $250 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior from Northern Garrett High School and from Southern Garrett High School.
Applications must be received or postmarked by April 30 at the GCRWC at P.O. Box 401, Oakland, MD 21550. An essay, high school transcript and at least two letters of reference are required.
