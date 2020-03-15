OAKLAND — The Garrett County Commission for Women is accepting applications for its 2020-2021 academic year scholarships. The organization is granting $500 scholarships for up to five recipients.
The commission established the scholarship project to help women residents of Garrett County complete their educational requirements, leading to a degree or certificate beyond the high school level.
The scholarship may be used to attend academic or career-oriented programs at a community college, a four-year institution, a graduate school or for technical training leading to a certificate. It is open to those pursuing any area of study.
To be eligible, a woman must have been a resident of Garrett County for at least five years, be at least 20 years old and at least two years past her receipt of a high school diploma or GED.
She may be already enrolled in a college or technical program or be applying for entrance into such a program. She must be able to demonstrate financial need. Previous applicants and recipients are welcome to apply, but scholarships will not be awarded to the same person two years in a row.
Applications must be accompanied by an official transcript from the program she is currently attending and/or a letter of acceptance from the program she wishes to attend; a completed application form; and a letter of reference from a faculty member who knows her work well or a letter of reference from a community member well-versed in the applicant’s plans and prospects.
The application form is available at the Garrett County public libraries, Garrett College Financial Aid Office and at http://gccw.info. Completed application packets are due by 4:30 p.m. on March 30. Questions about the application process may be addressed to gccwinfo@gmail.com. All recipients will be invited to attend the annual Hall of Fame breakfast on May 2 at Dutch’s at Silver Tree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.