CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Education is seeking applications for membership on its Ethics Panel.
The Ethics Panel is a five-member body whose primary responsibility is to provide advisory opinions, to conduct hearings on ethics complaints and to make recommendations to the Board of Education on matters relating to conflict of interest, financial disclosure and lobbying disclosure. Ethics Panel members are appointed by the board for five-year terms. There are three vacancies on the panel.
Members must be residents of Allegany County and not be a member of the Board of Education, subject to the board’s control, employee of the board, employee of a business entity subject to the authority of the board or spouse of a board member.
In selecting members of the panel, the board seeks to achieve balance with respect to gender, demographic makeup of the community and educators/non-educators. Also, the board seeks members who show a genuine interest in the public school system and all children, who indicate a willingness to devote the necessary time to function effectively on the Ethics Panel, who can work effectively as team members, who reflect an ability to think and act objectively and independently, and who demonstrate an understanding of the responsibilities of the panel.
Applications may be submitted via the Allegany County Public School website at www.acpsmd.org under the Job Opportunities section. The deadline for submissions is Aug. 1
For more information, contact the superintendent's office at 301-759-2038.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.