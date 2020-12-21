• Annie Heller, Oakland, was named to the dean's list for the fall semester at the University of Vermont in Burlington.
School brief
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
SALISBURY, Pa. - Harry Lowry "Babe" Ringler, 90, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Meyersdale Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Private graveside services in Salisbury Cemetery. Newman Funeral Home Inc., Salisbury, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Starbucks to open in LaVale
- Hogan: Emergency order requires limiting travel to 'essential purposes only'
- 2 killed, 2 critically hurt in Hampshire crash
- Snowstorm could be biggest in years
- Local, state leaders condemn alleged racist incident in Garrett County
- Fayette Street home a walk down Christmas memory lane
- UPMC Western Maryland gets first doses of COVID vaccine
- Romney DMV office moving to Keyser in spring
- Motorist rescued after 10 hours in car buried by snow plow
- Officials break ground on Cumberland Gateway project
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.