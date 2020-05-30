• Madison McKay, Cumberland, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Appalachian Bible College, Mount Hope, W.Va.
• Ryan VanMeter, Maysville, W.Va., earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in intervention specialist K-12 at Marietta College in Ohio. He is a graduate of Petersburg High School.
• Brandi Morgan, Frostburg; Holden Sions, Moorefield, W.Va.; Cody Turner, Moorefield; Jillian Inglese, Oakland; Courtney Roth, Oakland; Kelsey Self, Petersburg, W.Va.; Cora Alderman, Points, W.Va.; AnnMarie Timbrook, Shanks, W.Va.; and Reece Hedrick, Upper Tract, W.Va.; were named to the president’s list for spring semester at Davis & Elkins College, Elkins, W.Va. Amy LaFollette, High View, W.Va.; Carson Crawford, Moorefield; Richard Davy, Moorefield; and Connor Fahey, Moorefield, were named to the dean’s list for spring semester.
• Kylee Monika Peck, Friendsville, was named to the honor roll of the academic dean for spring semester at Mars Hill University in North Carolina.
• Katelyn Kennell-Gaither, Cumberland, received a Bachelor of Science degree in behavioral science at St. Francis University, Loretto, Pa. Michaela Vitez, McHenry, received a Bachelor of Science in health science.
