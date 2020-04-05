CUMBERLAND — Allegany County school counselors Jill Crawford, Moriah Cohen, Brian Grove and Sydney Sibley completed training through the Center for Mind Body Medicine.
The CMBM model addresses the causes and symptoms of psychological trauma, stress, depression and burnout. Skills that focus on practical techniques for self-care and mutual support are demonstrated through small groups and with individuals and families in classroom settings. The science and skills of meditation, guided imagery, biofeedback and self-expression in words, drawings and movement is an integral part of the experience.
The team of counselors has formed a partnership, the Mind Body Support Team, to bring the skills and strategies to teachers, students and families. The team will share a variety of stress-relieving and resilience-building skills to provide support during this challenging time.
