Stress Awareness Month, held each April, raises awareness on the negative impact of stress. Responses to stress include frustration, lack of concentration, headaches, and stomachaches. Chronic stress can lead to unhealthy habits such as use of alcohol, tobacco, or other harmful substances. An individual’s response to stress will make a huge difference in overall physical health and well-being.
For children, stress can arise from many things including social anxiety, getting along with others, peer comparisons, and family problems. Changing family dynamics such as divorce, death of a family member, a new marriage for a parent, and even a birth in the family create stress.
Within the school setting, children may experience stress because of a lack of organizational skills, procrastination, worry about grades, tests, and achievement, concerns about fitting in and popularity, discord among friends, or tension with a peer who is acting unfriendly. Certain class subjects and competitive activities such as athletics can create stressful moments for students too.
It’s critical that parents help their children learn to identify their emotions, as well as help them acquire coping skills to manage stressful moments that will occur at home and in school.
Create balanced scheduleChildren benefit when they know the daily routines. Examine when and how meals are eaten, if the children have healthy sleep and wakeup habits, how homework time is scheduled, as well as how extracurricular activities are scheduled. If routines are nonexistent or too many activities are crammed into a day, make adjustments that will optimize stress-free living.
Practice healthy habitsHabits that matter include sleeping, eating, study habits, and social media habits. Adequate sleep is critical to well-being; children need eight to 10 hours of quality rest each night. Make sure your child’s diet includes whole foods such as beans, fruits, and vegetables that will help support a healthy immune system and provide energy. Help your child remove distractions that negatively impact homework or study time. Consider allowing your child to partner with a peer to study together. Encourage your child to reduce the amount of time viewing social media and to increase time spent in outdoor activities and recreation.
Examine organizational skillsHelp your child recognize that a lack of organization and procrastination will impact stress levels. Notice if your child is missing deadlines or has missing assignments in the gradebook. Encourage your child to use a planner and calendar to increase organizational skills. Determine a time each night to collect cell phones, set out clothes and shoes before bed, and set alarms so that mornings don’t feel rushed.
Teach coping skillsTalk about coping strategies with your child during a calm moment, and determine the ones that may work best. Children who have creative tendencies may want to draw, color, work on a puzzle, or build something with Legos to alleviate stress. Children who would rather relax when feeling stressed may want to read a book, listen to music, journal their feelings, or take a quiet break out in nature.
Participate in physical activityChildren who find stress relief through sports or physical activities may want to go for a walk or run, dance, play a game like tag or tennis, or even just hit or bounce a ball. Daily exercise helps the brain release endorphins which can help improve moods. Exercise also helps the body lower stress hormones like cortisol.
Utilize relaxation strategiesIt’s critical to teach your child how to calm down. Begin by helping your child identify and to name their emotion. This reflection will help them gain control over an emotion such as stress. Techniques such as belly breathing, mindfulness meditations, and relaxation through art can help decrease the effects of stress. Laughter is another way to reduce tension and improve moods. Learn what makes your child giggle and consider using those strategies to reduce negative feelings.
If a child experiences chronic stress, professional help may be needed; parents should consider contacting their family physician for a referral to discuss available treatment options. By teaching children healthy coping strategies and practicing them regularly, you will build their resilience and give them skills to navigate stress successfully into adulthood.
