CUMBERLAND — All children who are 5 years old by Sept. 1 must, by law, be registered for school. Parents can make an appointment to complete registration at the school, even for the remote learning option.
Pre-K programs for 3-year-olds offer half-day sessions with no transportation provided at Beall Elementary, Cash Valley Elementary, John Humbird Elementary and South Penn Elementary schools.
A full-day pre-K program for 4-year-olds is available at Flintstone Elementary, George’s Creek Elementary, South Penn Elementary and Westernport Elementary schools. All other schools will offer half-day programs for 4-year-olds.
For more information, visit www.acpsmd.org and take the required documents to the school by appointment or call the school to make an appointment.
Families interested in the Partial Chinese Immersion Program for kindergarten should contact West Side Elementary School at 301-724-0340.
