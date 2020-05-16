CUMBERLAND — In light of school closures due to COVID-19, Allegany County Public Schools will be providing an adjusted initial registration process for first-time students entering pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade.
Parents can choose to complete the online registration form or receive necessary paper copies at their home school site during scheduled lunch and learning packet pick-up times.
All parents will need to submit the required documentation (outlined below) by sending copies in the mail to their child’s home school or by making an appointment to take the documents to the school when they can reopen. Registrations are not considered complete until all documentation is submitted and approved.
Parents of children entering kindergarten who wish to apply for the partial Chinese Immersion Program at West Side Elementary School should contact the principal by email at shannon.green@acpsmd.org. Please contact the child’s home school with any questions or concerns.
Pre-k required documentation
• Proof of residence (current utility bill, signed lease agreement, mortgage statement, bank statement, insurance statement, income tax form, pay stub). In instances where the owner/lessee of the home where the child lives is not the parent/guardian of the child, the owner/lessee of the home will provide a signed, notarized statement verifying the child resides at that address plus one proof of residence listed above.
• Copy of child’s birth certificate
• Child’s Social Security number
• Child’s immunization record
Priority status for pre-kindergarten is given to students who qualify based on income guidelines. To be considered for priority status, parents must provide monthly household income (before taxes). Acceptable documentation includes income verification (W2, current pay stub(s), unemployment document, SSI documentation or federal income tax form.
Kindergarten/Grade 1 required documentation
• Proof of residence
• Copy of birth certificate
• Child’s Social Security number
• Child’s immunization record
Online forms may be found at https://www.acpsmd.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.