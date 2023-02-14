CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Blank has announced the appointment of a new public information officer, Christian Brooks.
Brooks earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from West Virginia Wesleyan College and her Masters of Science degree in integrated marketing communications from West Virginia University. She previously held the position of senior public relations and visual design specialist for WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital.
Brooks is a native of Short Gap, West Virginia, where she resides with her husband, Chris, and son Jakob.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to work with the Allegany County school system and look forward to being a part of the great things they have to offer the youth in the community,” Brooks said.
