CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Public Schools recognized 61 high school seniors who are in the top 10% of their classes, made special accomplishments in the arts and demonstrate superior leadership qualities during the 37th annual Achievement Awards.
Allegany High School students included Lydia Deneen, Emily Ellsworth, Jackson Hendershot, Aura Imes, Gregory Jackson, Kendal Johnson, Samantha Kelly, Vuong Vy Le, Lydia Martz, Roudell Moffett, Omaer Naeem, Noah Peterson, Paris Phillips, Peytyn Resseger, Gabrielle Salas, Haylei Salonish, Hannah Willetts and Isaac Zais; Career Center, Caleb Dante, Adam Armbruster, Matthew Arnone, Nathan Crites, Donna Morgan, Edwin Rock, David Krumpch and Dominic Charland.
Fort Hill students were Lindsay Sites, Riley Uphole, Makenna Cassell, Hannah McCoy, Kambria Rice, Ethan Von Hagel, Reagan Marrale, Daniel Stuby, Jacob Morgan, Matthew Lawson, Jadison Fairall, Miranda Teats, Colby Santmyire, Gavin Haslam, Alexa Moore, Hailey Ternent and Lydia Shepherd. Mountain Ridge, Katherine Baker, Kaylien Beeman, Salee Blank, Madison Cesnick, Hana Chitsaz, Chase Connor, Jaclyn Fresh, Lily Johnson, Dillon Kaschenbach, Sean Kline, Jesse Lescallette, Madison Llewellyn, Lena Maffley, Paige Miller, Julia Seddon, Kristen Smith, Bereketab Tessema and Jack Weston.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent school closures, award recipients will be honored in a video tribute courtesy of Commercial Video.
Sponsors of this year’s awards included Daly Computers Inc., First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union, First United Bank & Trust, Hamilton Relay, Skyline Technology Solutions, ACT 1st Federal Credit Union, LaVale Lions Club, District 22W, Willetts Systems Inc. and UPMC Western Maryland.
Members of the award planning committee are Nil Grove, chairperson; Kim Kalbaugh, Wendy Main and Kimberly Hotchkiss.
