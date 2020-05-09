See Christ in new light in midst of storms

Storms! We all experience them at various times in our lives. Whether they be related to one’s health, finances or relationships, they come upon us.
Some are sudden, severe and unexpected with no warming and some develop slowly and linger on. Regardless of the source or intensity of the storm, they are inevitable yet they can teach and remind us of some very important truths.
As I was thinking about the storms we sometimes face, I remembered a very familiar passage from the Bible in the New Testament book of Matthew 8:23-27. As we look closely at this account, perhaps we can gain a greater understanding of who Christ is and seem him in a new light.
The story takes place as Jesus had gotten into a boat with his disciples to cross the Sea of Galilee. Suddenly, a terrible storm erupted with waves rushing in. In the midst of all of this, Jesus was asleep, so the disciples woke him up, fearful that they were going to drown and most likely wondering if he was going to do anything about it.
Upon waking, Jesus calmly answered them saying, “Why are you afraid? You have so little faith.” With that, he stood up, put a stop to the wind and waves, and suddenly everything was calm. The disciples just sat there in awe of what they had just seen take place. Although they had witnessed many of Jesus’ miracles, they panicked in this storm because as experienced sailors, they knew how dangerous it could get but what they didn’t know or failed to remember was that the Lord was in complete control and they had nothing to fear.
When we encounter our own personal storms we may sometimes wonder where the Lord is and wonder if he is going to intervene. But we need to realize that he can and will take care of it. He is in complete control and will not let anything harm us.
How do we know this? Perhaps it is by truly understanding who he is and seeing him in a new powerful way. The power that Christ used to calm the disciples’ physical storm can also help us deal with the problems we encounter. He is willing to help if we will only ask him and not doubt his power in difficult times.
The disciples, most likely, would have preferred smooth sailing as they crossed the Sea of Galilee, but it was in that storm that they saw Christ in a new way and they gained a greater understanding of who he was.
They saw him as more than just a friend, but someone who would protect them. He was their savior in the midst of that storm and he ironically became the “savior of the world.” After he calmed that storm, they also saw him as Almighty God who had the power, authority and ability to help them and he did so leaving them with a sense of astonishment and peace that nothing could surpass.
The same is true for us. Storms that come into our lives can help us be aware of and understand who Christ really is and what he can do. He is all-powerful and all-knowing. Nothing is too difficult for him to handle. He can do what no other human being can.
As a result, we see him in a new way as he intervenes and reassures us of his presence, power and ability to help. May you be blessed and strengthened with these truths now and in all your days to come.
Candee Armbruster is a resident of Cresaptown and writes occasional faith-based columns for the Times-News.
