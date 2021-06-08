MCHENRY — This year’s Award for Outstanding Contributions to Garrett College was presented to Shelley Menear, GC’s director of equity and compliance, during the 49th commencement ceremony, which was held virtually.
The award is given to publicly recognize the value and appreciation that the Garrett College board of trustees attaches to actions or activities of individuals or organizations that have significantly and positively impacted Garrett College’s mission and educational goals.
Over the past 14 months, Menear provided effective coordination and leadership to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 in the college community and spearheaded the response to the plethora of challenges that followed.
“Shelley has shown ingenuity and impressive problem-solving skills in working with students, faculty, staff and administrators in addressing COVID-related challenges as they have been identified,” said Richard Midcap, GC president.
“Her coordination of the COVID leadership team provided an effective means of working cross-divisionally on implementing solutions and disseminating information to the college community. She was also responsible for the drafting, reviewing and updating multiple versions of the Laker Strong Plan, allowing the college to remain operational during the 2020-21 academic year.”
Throughout the course of the pandemic, Menear took the lead in strengthening and expanding relationships with two of the college’s partners, the Garrett County Health Department and Garrett Regional Medical Center.
“Shelley’s work with our community partners led to both the establishment of an on-campus health clinic and an on-campus COVID-19 vaccination program for college employees,” Midcap said. “She continues to work in the college’s interest to effectively and transparently deal with the ongoing pandemic.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.