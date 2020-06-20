Snyder receives SCBCA academic scholarship

CUMBERLAND — Carson Snyder has been awarded the 2020 scholarship from the South Cumberland Business and Civic Association. The $2,000 academic scholarship award is based on volunteerism and academics.
Snyder, a 2020 graduate of Fort Hill High School, will attend Frostburg State University in the fall and major in health sciences as a prerequisite to medical school.
His community involvement includes food delivery to the elderly, work at the Union Rescue Mission, wreath laying at Arlington National Cemetery, work mentoring youth in the Allegany Youth Enrichment program and Leadership Allegany Rising.
At Fort Hill, he participated in the Fort Hill Football Buddy program while being an outstanding player who was selected as the Times-News football player of the year.
