CUMBERLAND — George D. Brown, supervisor of secondary social studies, professional learning and new teacher induction for Allegany County Public Schools, will participate in the virtual Maryland Civic Leadership Summit on Feb. 17.
Brown will join five colleagues from across the state to lead a roundtable discussion on civic learning in Maryland.
The summit joins experts and practitioners with frontline expertise as well as elected officials and business leaders in the state. The group will make recommendations about how to address opportunity gaps to strengthen civics education and service-learning.
For more information about the summit, visit https://www.mdcivics.org/summit.
