SOMERSET, Pa. — The Somerset County Chamber of Commerce has named Mallory Bowser of Friedens, Troy Emert of Rockwood, and Lindsey Robertson of Meyersdale as recipients of this year’s chamber scholarship. Each student will receive a $500 award.
Bowser is currently a freshman at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and graduated in 2019 from Somerset Area High School. She is studying to become a middle level mathematics teacher. Bowser has completed over 150 volunteer hours of community service donating her time and talents back into the county. She received a 4.0 enrolled with 17 credits at UPJ after receiving a 99.3068 of 100 point-scale in high school. Mallory wishes to obtain a degree and then live and work in Somerset County.
Emert is enrolled at Mount Aloysius and wishes to become a licensed physical therapist. He graduated from Rockwood Area High School in 2019 and then went on to study to become a physical therapy assistant with an associate degree at Mount Aloysius, where he currently holds a 3.8 GPA. He plans to go on with his education to obtain a bachelors in pre-physical therapy and then to graduate school. Emert has volunteer numerous hours with projects like Johnstown’s Soup Kitchen and Project Bundle Up.
Robertson recently graduated from Meyersdale Area High School in the top 5% of her high school class and will study at Clarion University this fall. Robertson also plans to enroll in Clarion’s Honors Program where she will work for her degree in speech pathology and audiology. Lindsey has been involved in 4-H and has exhibited livestock for 8 years. She has also been an active volunteer with the local food pantry, the Mobile Food Bank, and many recreational volunteer hours.
The Somerset County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship is awarded annually to three area students. To be eligible, students must be members of the chamber, a student at a chamber-member school, an employee of a chamber member, the child of a chamber member, or the child of an employee of a chamber member.
Additionally, each applicant must complete 20 hours of volunteer work and submit a one-page, 500-word essay detailing how the award will benefit his or her educational pursuits at a chamber-member institution.
For more information on the annual Somerset County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, contact the chamber at 814-445-6431 or info@somersetcountychamber.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.