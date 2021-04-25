Teacher of the Year

Garrett County Public Schools officials congratulate Lindsay Krisher on being named Teacher of the Year. From the left are Paul Edwards, director of secondary education; Steve Skipper, Southern High School assistant principal; Barbara Baker, superintendent; Krisher, Southern computer science techer; Ryan Wolf, Southern principal; Karen DeVore, executive director of curriculum, instruction and administration; and Nicole Miller, director of elementary education.

 Submitted Photo

OAKLAND — Lindsay Krisher, computer science teacher at Southern Garrett High School, has been named the 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year for Garrett County.

Krisher began her career with Garrett County Public Schools in 2015. She serves Southern as a department head and a member of the school improvement team. She is also a mentor for FIRST Robotics Team 1629, FIRST Tech Challenge Team 12134 and FIRST Lego League Team 17899.

Krisher was recognized for being a dedicated teacher who is passionate about diversifying the field of computer science. She earned a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Frostburg State University and a bachelor’s degree in education from Clarion University.

Krisher’s computer science program is the three-time recipient of the College Board Female Diversity Award. She made significant contributions to the launch of the Advanced Placement Computer Science Principles course and exam through her work with the College Board. Krisher serves her community as a foster/adoptive mother and advocate for vulnerable children. She describes her vision for education as one in which she will “foster strong relationships with my students that will encourage open minds and create a culture of innovation and inquiry, which will give students the confidence to see that they have the power to meet the challenges of their generation.”

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video