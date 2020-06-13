OAKLAND — With the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Southern Garrett High School JROTC made presentations of end of the year awards through the mail to cadets.
“An unfortunate way for presenting the awards,” said senior Army instructor retired Lt. Col. Ralph Sheaffer “but still too important to simply ignore.”
Awards were presented to senior cadets and cadets who made significant contributions during the 2019-2020 school year.
In the category for national JROTC awards, the awardees were:
• Greg Helms, Military Officer Association of America along with a $100 honorarium. Upper Potomac Chapter.
• Shawn Beckman, Military Order of World Wars. Gen. Geo. Meade Chapter.
• Promise Harvey, American Legion Scholar. Procto-Kildow American Legion Post 71.
• Josh Boatman, Sons of American Revolution. Little Meadows Chapter.
• For the Superior Cadet Award, U.S. Army Cadet Command: Johnna Collins, Xander Lewis, Ethan Granke, Greg Helms, Shawn Beckman and Misty Butcher were the recipients.
• Senior JROTC award for taking JROTC for at least three years to include the cadet’s final year as a senior: Ethan Bean, Shawn Beckman, Riley Drennan, Stephanie Hogg, David Hoff, Josh Boatman and Greg Helms.
• In areas of major contributions for the JROTC Program of Accreditation inspection the following cadets received medals: Greg Helms, Color Guard Commander; Ethan Granke, Platoon Drill Commander; Jacob Piercy and Promise Harvey, Proficiency; Leilah Nunez, Senior Army Instructor; Jayden Stemple, Michael Deem, Bryson Harvey, Austin Pelland and Isaiah Shaffer, Commendation.
• Terry Tasker received the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s bronze Excellence In Competition badge. He’s only the second cadet from Garrett County to receive this award.
• Special awards were presented to Capt. Gilbert Johnson and Kim Taliaferro for their contributions to the JROTC program at Southern Garrett.
“I’m very happy that these individuals could be recognized for their accomplishments and I appreciate our fraternal organizations for their enduring support to the Southern Garrett JROTC program,” Sheaffer said.
