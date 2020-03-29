Southern JROTC earns high ranking

OAKLAND — Southern Garrett High School’s Army JROTC programs received a 93.87% score as part of the Army Cadet Command’s recent certification process.
The evaluation, known as the JROTC Program of Accreditation uses AdvanceEd standards to determine a program’s strength in the areas of curriculum, authentic assessment of cadet learning, interaction of JROTC instructors with peers and community, professional development and presentations given by cadets.
When Southern Garrett’s evaluation took place back on March 1, it represented the cumulative efforts of the cadets and their instructor that began over a year ago.
“A score between 70 to 100 in all areas indicates that the standards are being met,” said retired Lt. Col. Ralph Sheaffer, the cadets’ instructor, “but we wanted to go for the honor unit with distinction ranking.” Although the program didn’t qualify for it, the cadets’ efforts were demonstrated quite strongly, Sheaffer said.
Robert Dawson, the chief evaluator for the Maryland region, said the cadets’ strength was their service learning project and the demonstrated skills of the platoon drill leader and color guard leader.
Shawn Beckman led the service learning presentation in which the team explained how they planned and conducted the Elks Lodge Veteran’s Day program.
Ethan Granke was recognized for the execution of the 12-member platoon drill sequence and the training behind that event.
Greg Helms led the color guard and was challenged to learn over 20 commands involving a team of four.
Dawson also recognized ninth grader Misty Butcher for giving a presentation that normally involves third- and fourth-year cadets.
