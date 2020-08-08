OAKLAND — Emilia Germain, daughter of Scott and Kristiann Germain of Oakland, was one of 39 high school students who participated in the 31st annual High School Summer Math-Science-Technology Institute, which, for the first time, was conducted in a virtual format.
The high school students joined teachers selected from across 12 Appalachian states to spend two weeks engaged in virtual learning experiences and hands-on research in math, science, engineering and technology.
The Appalachian Regional Commission, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Oak Ridge Associated Universities hosted the learning experience. Gov. Larry Hogan nominated Germain, a student at Southern Garrett High School, to attend the accelerated learning program.
She was selected based on her potential to excel in math and science and to continue in higher learning.
Students and teachers participated in virtual research projects led by ORNL scientists and mentors. Germain and teammates investigated 3D printing, robotics systems, spatial analysis, climate science and physics modeling. Students and teachers spent each day in a virtual setting working with their mentors on their projects and also took part in virtual evening activities.
“For 30 years, Appalachian students and teachers have been coming together with some of our country’s top researchers to engage in a rewarding and innovative learning experience at Oak Ridge National Laboratory,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Tim Thomas. “That innovative approach is allowing this program to continue this year, as instructors and participants alike have risen to the occasion to take part in a virtual program, a commendable result in a difficult circumstance.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.