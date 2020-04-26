CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Public School students who were selected as recipients of the annual Student Salute Program scholarships include Hana Chitsaz and Katherine Baker of Mountain Ridge High School and Kole Morgan of Allegany High School.
Chitsaz will receive a $5,000 one-year scholarship for tuition to Frostburg State University. Morgan and Baker will receive $500 scholarships to FSU.
The Allegany County Student Salute Program is a collaborative effort to recognize high school seniors who excel in the classroom. Students identified as exceptional academic achievers, based on GPA, school and community involvement, who intend to enroll at FSU, earn the opportunity to qualify for scholarships.
Chitsaz is a member of the Superintendent’s Executive Board, president of the Allegany County Association of Student Councils, vice president of the school National Honor Society chapter, senior class president and the musical director of the historical research methods documentary. She is a member of student council, chorus, concert choir, Grace Notes and the jazz band. She plays the violin at children’s hospitals and museums, volunteers at the Senior Citizen Prom, as a tutor and by fundraising for the miner statue and with Allegany County’s Maryland Census Board. She plans to pursue a career in musical performance and as a mechanical engineer.
Morgan is the captain of the cross-country and track and field teams and is a member of the National Honor Society. He enjoys scuba diving, playing the piano and guitar and working part time as a lifeguard. He volunteers with UPMC Western Maryland and Special Olympics. He plans to major in biology and hopes to pursue a career as a plastic surgeon or an emergency physician.
Baker is the student body secretary, varsity soccer captain and captain of both indoor and outdoor track and a member of the National Honor Society. She is a head instructor and black belt at Kick Masters Karate and a manager of the Frostburg Pool. She organizes fundraisers for those in need and is involved with the Holding Hands for Haley Foundation. She hopes to pursue a career as a prosthetist.
The Allegany County Board of Education collects applications for the Student Salute scholarships. The Allegany County Chamber of Commerce’s Education Committee reviews all applications and selects the scholarship recipients.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.