Feeling trapped: Families deal with being quarantined
By Dayna Lashley
Toward the end of March, the whole country went into a lockdown that no one expected. Friday nights with friends, dinners with family and trips to the mall were for granted.
Nobody thought much of it and thought that life would always be like that. As it turns out, that was not the case. People quarantined into their homes for over a month. “I don’t like being quarantined. I miss my freedom,” said Jonathon Skelley. Some people have grown closer with their families, while others want to leave the house as soon as they can.
“Being quarantined with my sisters is interesting. They make me do Tik Toks with them all day,” said Abbey Duncan. Others have had a little better experiences. “I’ve been mostly doing my schoolwork, and chilling with my family. We’ve grown closer during quarantine,” said Annabella McKenzie.
There are many activities to do with your family. Some families have started cooking more and others have been supporting local businesses when they can. Some families enjoy biking or hiking while others enjoy game nights and movie nights.
Some students even found a way to connect with their friends while social distancing. “Our friends had a game night over zoom and it was awesome!” said Hana Chitsaz.
Even though it can be rough being stuck in a house with your family, we can still make the best out of things even if we’re feeling trapped.
Dayna Lashley is a senior at Mountain Ridge High School, carrying a 4.2 GPA. She has been a four-year member of the volleyball, girls’ basketball and softball teams. She has won the Minds in Motion award all four years for each of her sports. Lashley has been a member of the National Honors Society since her junior year. She also works at Dairy Queen. In the fall, Lashley plans to attend Frostburg State University and major in psychology.
Throughout quarantine
By Samantha Snyder
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, students looked at this as like a snow break but later, as something more serious. Families were quarantined together, which gave them time for things that they did not have time for before. Some people did crafts, reorganized the house, did outside work and more.
Alyvia Mazer said, “Due to quarantine, I have been able to do more things with my family because I’m home with them all the time.”
Being quarantined required people to be more social with their family and more creative around their homes. Staying home made people realize how quality time with their loved ones was something that they could enjoy every now, and then and it emphasized the importance of family.
Families before this pandemic were not as connected as they were during the pandemic because of sports, jobs, and other things that separate families from having time together. Quarantine was a time for families to come together and enjoy time together.
The worst part of being stuck in homes during the pandemic was missing loved ones who did not live in the house. People could not see friends, grandparents, cousins, aunts, uncles and others.
Many realized how important their friends and family really are and how they needed them in their lives.
Samantha Snyder, a senior at Mountain Ridge High School, is co-editor of the yearbook and a two-year member of the National Honor Society. She is a member of Future Educators of America and plans to major in Early Childhood Education. She also enjoys painting and creating many different types of art. She works at Little Caesar’s Pizza and also at the Justice store.
Life during quarantine
By Ashlynn Cooper
Ever since COVID-19 emerged, the world has gone on complete lockdown. Schools, stores, as well as restaurants and small businesses, have closed. People must stay inside in the comfort of their own homes, so that they are able to keep themselves and others safe.
While it can get dull to stay at home, people have been able to spend more time with their family members and roommates. During this time of quarantine, families are able to spend quality time together, allowing them to get closer and appreciate each other’s company. In this scary time, it is good to surround yourself with people who love you.
Students have different opinions on the situation. While some love the time they spend with their families, others miss the outside interactions with friends.
Colton Swauger said “The hardest thing about staying home is that I can’t talk with my friends and make my teachers smile. I love my mom but I miss talking to other people.”
When people are at home 24/7 with their families, they are not able to interact with anyone outside of their family members. Annika Murphy said, “Everything is more strict and confined; we have restrictions and it’s hard not to be able to see my friends. I miss school and want to see my friends again.”
This situation causes people to miss the life they had outside of quarantine. Megan Kline said, “My family has spent so much time together that I think we are all going crazy. Even so, I’m glad we’ve all been able to spend more time together.”
Some students enjoy the time they spend with their families, as it allows them to spend more time with loved ones. Some families even make it fun by playing games, watching movies and enjoying each other’s company.
Ashlynn Cooper is a junior at Mountain Ridge High School who is a member of the yearbook staff and the Drama Club. She won first place in the NAACP essay contest as well as several first place awards in art contests. She volunteered at the Frostburg Bridge Program in the summers, babysits and takes part in local theater productions. She likes to help lead the Praise band in her church while singing.
Hidden opportunities, noticeable setbacks
By Fiona Ryan
Quarantine has forced people to discover sides of themselves they never knew existed. When stuck with the same people everyday, it can bring out the best and worst in humans.
“I’ve learned new things about myself. Granted not all of them are good, but you take the good with the bad,” Josh Dozart said.
However, this pandemic has proved helpful for humans. “Staying home has allowed me to focus on my schoolwork more than normal. And I haven’t been procrastinating as much,” Lily Johnson said.
Families who barely saw each other, due to activities, school and work, now have unlimited time to bond. This quarantine has also given humans a chance to strengthen relationships with their loved ones at home. Everyone around the world has had to change and adapt to this new lifestyle, and many opportunities come with it.
In 2020, the term “family” is flexible and has many meanings beyond its traditional definition. Family can refer to a group of friends, someone’s partner, or even someone’s pet. Families are taking this chance to try new activities and learn more about each other.
Fiona Ryan is a junior at Mountain Ridge High School. In her free time, she loves to read, paint, and learn about different mythologies. At school, she is part of marching band, yearbook, Eco Club, and the Green Team. Ryan also volunteers within the children’s ministry at her church.
