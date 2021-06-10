CUMBERLAND — Mount Savage and Frost Elementary schools will have new principals to welcome students in the upcoming school year.
Laura Holland has been appointed as the new principal at Mount Savage School, and Tessa Fairall will be the new principal at Frost Elementary School. Katherine Loughrie will assume the position of supervisor of social studies, professional learning, Title IIA and new teachers, filling the vacancy left upon the retirement of George Brown.
Holland will fill the vacancy left by Martin Crump, who retired at the end of the school year. She began her career in the Allegany County Public School system in 1996 as a special education and English teacher at Braddock Middle School. She has also taught English at Fort Hill High School and was most recently the assistant principal at Braddock Middle School. Holland earned her Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education/language arts and her Master of Arts degree in special education, both from West Virginia University. She also holds a Doctor of Education degree in education leadership, also from WVU.
Fairall will fill the vacancy left by Kim Smith, who also recently retired. She began her tenure with ACPS in 2001 as a teacher at both Cash Valley and John Humbird Elementary schools. She has also been an elementary math specialist at several schools in the system as well as an assistant principal at Washington Middle School. She was most recently the assistant principal at South Penn Elementary School. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary/middle school education and a Master of Education degree in administration and supervision, both from Frostburg State University.
Loughrie was hired in ACPS in 2005 as a social studies teacher at Fort Hill High School. She later became an assistant principal at Mountain Ridge High School. Loughrie holds a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education/social studies and a Master of Education degree in secondary curriculum and instruction, both from FSU.
Superintendent of Schools Jeff Blank also reassigned the following individuals from interim to permanent principal positions effective July 1: Misty Dotson, Beall Elementary School; Derek Horne, Westernport Elementary School; and Shannon Ralston, Flintstone Elementary School.
