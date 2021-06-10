CUMBERLAND — Some of Allegany County’s finest storytellers — and a few of their four-legged friends — will be visiting parks across Allegany County starting Tuesday, as the Allegany County Library System launches its annual Summer with your Library program.
This year’s event, with the theme, “Tails and Tales,” kicks off Tuesday with a Story Time in the Park at Constitution Park Amphitheater in Cumberland, followed by a kickoff party on Wednesday at Creekside Park in Westernport.
Children and families are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy stories, songs, dancing, crafts and free books. Story Time in the Park continues every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. through Aug. 5 at a variety of parks across the county.
The outdoor story times, which started last year when library buildings were closed because of COVID, proved to be popular, drawing crowds of 80 and more children and families per event.
Though COVID restrictions are lifting, “we never know when that may change,” said Ali Cline, coordinator of events and programming.
“We’ve stuck to planning around programs where it is easy to social distance and staying outdoors to try to keep everyone as safe as possible,” said Cline. “Thankfully, the outdoor programs were such a hit last year we felt confident going forward with more of those.”
Summer library programs are designed to encourage young people to keep reading, engaging and learning over summer vacation and prevent the “summer slide.”
To participate, children and adults can pick up a reading log at any library branch to keep track of the titles they’ve read. Once a log is filled with 10 titles, it can be turned in for a variety of prizes, including entry into drawings for all-day passes to Delgrosso’s and an overnight stay at Rocky Gap.
“Most students lose an average of one month’s school learning of comprehension and vocabulary skills over the summer months,” said Ashley Swinford, director of marketing and outreach for ACLS. “Summer with your Library promotes reading through fun themes, events, prizes and activities for library patrons of all ages.”
As part of the “Tails and Tales” theme this year, the library system is partnering with the Allegany County Animal Shelter to provide children and families with opportunities to interact with shelter animals in need of adoption.
During Story Strolls, for example — scheduled for June 23, July 7, July 21, and Aug. 4 — shelter volunteers will bring a dog to meet and take along for the one-mile hike. Participants who track their walk with the WoofTrax app can raise money for the shelter.
“One of the goals of the library is to help highlight services in our community, so it only felt natural to ask the animal shelter to partner with us,” said Cline. “As someone who is a pet owner and who wishes they could adopt all the animals, it was the first place that came to mind.”
During a “Critter Comforts” crafting event at Rocky Gap on July 14, children can make a toad abode with a terracotta pot or a bug hotel with a tin can, bamboo, sticks and strings.
A number of virtual events are also planned throughout the summer for children and adults, such as virtual story times and online crafting, Wellness Wednesdays yoga, and the “Murder on a Monday” true crime discussion group, featuring infamous cases such as the Manson murders and the Zodiac Killer.
For a complete list of Story Times in the Park and other Summer with your Library events and prizes, go to alleganycountylibrary.info.
