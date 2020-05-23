FROSTBURG — A number of students at Frostburg State University recently were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Earning the distinction were William Baxter, Matthew Crawford, Lacey Day and Shyann King of Cumberland; Diane Blankenship, Brittney Mazie, Sarah O’Neal and James Saku of Frostburg; Hailey Yommer of Grantsville; Julia Hershman and Jessica Thayer of Oakland; Jesse Miltenberger of Oldtown and Jaden Smith of Rawlings.
They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
