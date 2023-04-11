CUMBERLAND — Joseph Thompson, an educator at Fort Hill High School, was honored Tuesday as the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year by the Allegany County Board of Education.
Candidates for teacher of the year must apply for the role and be interviewed by a committee of teachers and school system staff before a final selection is made.
Jennifer Ramsey, coordinator for the selection process, introduced Thompson at the regular meeting of the school board held at the BOE home office on Washington Street.
“Dr. Thompson is a seasoned music teacher,” said Ramsey. “He holds a doctorate and a master’s of education from Frostburg State University. He received his bachelor’s degree from Alderson Broaddus University. Dr. Thompson is an advocate for the arts and student leadership in education.”
Thompson follows 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year Amy Price. Each year, the winner represents their county in a statewide Teacher of the Year program.
“Dr. Thompson is the Teachers Association’s school representative, department chair, and serves on several committees,” said Ramsey. “Dr. Thompson’s dissertation focused on homelessness and how performance affects the school communities. Under Dr. Thompson, the Fort Hill instrumental music programs are consistently recognized for their achievements and community support.”
In an online presentation streamed in mid-March, Fort Hill Principal Candy Canan said, “Joe Thompson has served as an excellent mentor to the many students he has taught over the years. As the band instructor he has given countless hours beyond his regular work day.”
Thompson addressed the school board after the introduction from Ramsey. “Thank you all for continuing to support this program it has been a whirlwind and enlightening,” he said. “I look forward to being an advocate for Allegany County and the arts in education.”
BOE President Robert Farrell said, “Thank you, I’ve know you a good while and you’ve always worked your heart out for the kids.”
“I know what I really enjoy is when I stop by and Dr. Thompson is sitting around with his students at the beginning of class just brainstorming with them. He truly connects with his students,” said Jeff Blank, school system superintendent.
The runners-up for teacher of the year were Sarah Kalbaugh, Braddock Middle School; Megan Mathews, George’s Creek Elementary School; Shannon Pennington, Cash Valley Elementary; Jenna Haberlein, Mount Savage School; and Jill Wyer, West Side Elementary School.
Thompson will compete for state Teacher of the Year, which is announced in the fall, with the national Teacher of the Year selected next spring.
