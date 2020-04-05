Trying to make best out of horrible situation

The month of March has been totally unbelievable as a virus from China has brought America and Cumberland to nearly a complete standstill. As I write this column I find myself in the house under orders from the governor and trying to make the best out of a horrible situation.
My cats and I will survive and overcome this. Instead of noting some weather observations, I thought I would share a few thoughts on my mind. The heroes are countless during this pandemic. First of all, I have two personal heroes in my life. My son, Sean, and daughter-in-law, Kristie, are both nurses with Sean being on the front line at the hospital and Kristie working in a medical office. They get up every day and go to work leaving family and loved ones behind not knowing what the day brings.
We can’t forget our first responders who are out in the midst of the problem every day. One story I wanted to share happened early in the month when a house fire struck a home in Mount Savage. Our brave volunteer firefighters rushed to the scene and took care of business. By the time they got back to their respective stations and cleaned up their equipment and took a breath, the next alarm sounded for the Clarysville Motel fire. These men and women reminded me of Gen. George Patton’s troops as they finished one battle in the dead of winter, packed up and marched right into another battle. No food, no rest, they did what they were told.
I think the biggest problem I wrestled with is the actions of many during this time of crisis. Those people stripping the stores and markets of everything they could grab and stuff into their carts, didn’t matter whether they needed it or not, they just grabbed it with very little or no regard for the next person who may have really needed that item. As for myself living alone, I don’t consume much so I only went to the store when I actually felt it necessary. No hoarding here.
Actually I have been trying to support our local restaurants gliding through the drive-thru, picking up some grub and eating in the car. When this all blows over and the smoke clears, we will find out that everybody in some shape or form will wear the badge of a hero for getting through this pandemic and hopefully we all learned to be a little more prepared and pulling together to help mankind. This certainly is no time for finger pointing and name calling. We all must unite to defeat this virus! Pray for everyone!
The stats for March show that for the second month in a row precipitation was below average. Precipitation totaled 2.56 inches compared to an average of 3.37 inches, so we wind up with a deficit of .81 inches. The maximum temperature was a very summer-like 83 degrees and the minimum crashed at a chilly 23 degrees. The average maximum was 58.5 degrees while the average minimum temperature was 37.2 degrees.
While other parts of the region saw measurable snow, we could only manage a few wet flakes in the Queen City. Damaging winds were noted during March along with a few rumbles of thunder. The folks that predicted that big snow and cold for the end of March got left holding an empty bag. Sorry snow lovers. The temperature breakdown for March saw two days that temperatures climbed into the 80s, also two days in the 70s, eight days were in the 60s, 13 days welcomed the 50s, five days remained in the 40s and just one day failed to climb out of the 30s.
A quick look at the first quarter of 2020 shows precipitation totaling 7.02 inches while the average is 8.40 inches, so we are shy 1.38 inches going into April. Total snowfall for the first three months of the year total only 6 inches. Very quiet start to 2020.
According to forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center, temperatures are expected to be above average and precipitation is too close to call. The 90- day outlook is calling for both temperatures and precipitation to average above normal for April, May and June.
Weather lore has been around forever. Here’s a few sayings to hopefully brighten your day.
• Rainbow in the morning, shepherds take warning; rainbow at night, shepherds’ delight.
• When a cow tries to scratch her ear it means a shower is very near.
• When dew is on the grass, rain will never come to pass.
• When sea birds fly to land, there truly is a storm at hand.
• A sunshiny shower, won’t last an hour.
The first quarter of 2020 is now in the books as we await the forthcoming warm weather and hopefully the ability to resume normalcy in our lives. Until next month relax and enjoy. We’ll see you in May.
Tim Thomas is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and has been affiliated with the National Weather Service since 1965.
