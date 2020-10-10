CUMBERLAND — The first-ever Virtual Transfer Fair for the state of Maryland will take place Oct. 13-29.
Current and future Allegany College of Maryland transfer students will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from more than 100 Maryland, out-of-state and historically Black colleges and universities on Oct. 13-15, 20-22 and 27-29. A full schedule of dates and times is available at bit.ly/3kYH7eM.
Students are encouraged to download or update the platform(s) needed to connect with college and university representatives, primarily Zoom, although a few colleges are using WebEx, MS Teams, GoToWebinar and BlueJeans. Because the fair is virtual, students can attend with someone they trust like a parent or guardian by sharing the link and coordinating their participation.
The fair may also benefit high school students interested in the transfer process.
According to ACM Advising Specialist Suzanne Wright, community college transfer students tend to be better prepared for success at four-year colleges and universities. “Research shows that the graduation rates of community college transfer students are higher than that of transfer students from other four-year institutions,” Wright said.
The fair is coordinated by a Maryland Association of Community Colleges workgroup of advising specialists from across the state. For more information, contact swright@allegany.edu.
