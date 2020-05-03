CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Education has worked closely with College Board to establish an SAT School Day administration this fall for West Virginia students who will be seniors during the 2020-21 school year.
The administration of the exam will provide seniors who would have taken the state-provided SAT School Day in spring 2020 as juniors with an opportunity to obtain SAT scores in time to be submitted for college admissions and to qualify for the state’s PROMISE Scholarship.
The primary test date for the fall state-provided SAT School Day will be Sept. 23, but counties may choose a test date of Oct. 14. Both school-day test dates are followed by a 10-day window to administer tests to students who require accommodations. A makeup date is set for Oct. 28.
