Weiler Memorial Scholarship to support local graduates

MCHENRY – An anonymous donor has established the Paul and Pat Weiler Memorial Scholarship through the Garrett College Foundation to provide support for a graduate of either Northern or Southern High School who is enrolled at the college.
The late Paul W. Weiler began his service as a member of the Garrett College Foundation board in 2014 and was elected treasurer and served as a member of the Executive Committee. He taught as an adjunct professor at the college with more than 45 years’ experience in audit and program management with Lockheed Martin and several industry credentials and knowledge of consulting.
Weiler was active with the Garrett Lakes Arts Festival, Deep Creek Watershed Foundation and the Property Owners’ Association of Deep Creek Lake.
The late Pat A. Weiler was a natural teacher and lifelong learner and traveler who visited Cuba, Europe and the Pennsylvania ski resort where she met her husband.
Pat Weiler earned a bachelor's degree from Newark State Teachers College and a master's degree from Seaton Hall before teaching disadvantaged youth in a Newark elementary school. She also taught elementary school at Annunciation Catholic and the National Presbyterian Schools.
The Weilers had a daughter and son-in-law, Judith Ann and Sean Casey, and a son and daughter-in-law, David Joseph Weiler and Leslie Bellas. From 1998 through 2003, they welcomed the birth of four grandchildren, Alexander Weiler, Nicholas Casey, Katharine Weiler and Elle Casey. For several years, Pat Weiler had weekly "Grammy Days" for each grandchild and ran a one-week Camp Laurel for her grandchildren at their home on Deep Creek Lake. Together, they were members of the cycling group the Chain Gang, and the Deep Creek Lake Yacht Club. Prior to relocating to the Deep Creek Lake area, they lived in Houston and Potomac.
For information on the Garrett College Foundation, call 301-387-3131 or visit www.garrettcollege.edu/foundation.
