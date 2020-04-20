WESTERNPORT — Students in the Acceleration and Enrichment Program at Westernport Elementary School participated in the Stock Market Game for the eighth year.
Students on team Cash to the Max placed fifth out of 237 elementary school teams in Maryland.
The team also placed 26th out of 746 teams at all grade levels in Maryland.
Team members were fifth graders Emily Gurtler, Savannah Kimble and Jayden Paugh Lee.
Deborah Hendrickson, library media specialist, was the team adviser.
The team made a profit of $9,827.86 during the course of the game.
The best performing stocks included Tesla, Amazon and Netflix. The official game was held from Sept. 16 through April 10 but the team did not “purchase” its stock until the first week of December.
The Stock Market Game is an educational simulation that teaches students in grades four through 12 about the stock market and the economy.
Participants develop skills in math, language arts, research and critical thinking while doing real-time investing and maintaining a stock portfolio by investing a hypothetical $100,000 over about a six-month time period.
The Maryland Council on Economic Education sponsors the game.
