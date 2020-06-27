Wormack earns medical degree

CUMBERLAND — Dr. Leah Nicole Wormack recently graduated with honors from University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville.
While at the university, Wormack was president of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. She was also a member of the Gold Humanism Honor Society. Wormack received the University of South Carolina Travel Grant, and the USC School of Medicine Greenville Pedestal Scholarship.
Wormack was involved in several research projects while in medical school, the latest being the Prisma Health Upstate, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology Enhanced Recovery After Surgery protocol in gynecologic oncology patients.
She also has several publications, with the latest being lead author on a student-centered intervention program to educate and retain knowledge in stroke education and healthy habits.
Wormack earned a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Robert Morris University in 2016, and also graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in chemistry from University of North Carolina Ashville in 2015.
A 2011 graduate of Allegany High School, she is the daughter of James and Kimberly Wormack.
Wormack has started her residency as a doctor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of California, San Francisco OB/GYN & RS Residency Program.
