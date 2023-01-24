Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches along and east of the Allegheny Front, with and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch, mainly west of the Allegheny Front. Trace amounts of ice are expected east of the Allegheny Front towards the end of the event. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 7 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&