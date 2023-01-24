KEYSER, W.Va. — Dean of Academic Affairs Phil Douthitt is pleased to announce the students who earned a place on the Dean’s List at West Virginia University Potomac State College for Fall 2022. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of graded courses and earn a 3.0-3.699 grade point average.
Students from Grant County who earned a place on the Dean’s List includes: Rylee Adams, Joshua Adkins, Chase Ault, Lauren Baker, Jenna Burgess, James Curry, Taylor Grago, Marcus Hahn, Madison Hawk, Morgan Hawk, Jacob Jones, Cody Kline, Shalea Moreland, Aiden Moyers, Brooklynn Rohrbaugh, Tiffany Sentman, Kelly Simon, Branden Wratchford, and Melody Yokum.
Students from Hampshire County who earned a place on the Dean’s List includes: Katie Alderman, Grace Bond, Blake Castle, Kyle Cochran, Mackenzie Corbin, Christopher Cowgill, Andrea Crawford, Adrienne Dale, Dennis Davis, Hailey Evans, Dalton Getz, Michael Gilman, Cailin Goad, Brian Haddix, Deidra Haines, John Huffman, Laurel Keister, Brooke Kelly, Averyanna Kennedy, Taylor Kirk, Corbin McAllister, Lauren Mckenery, Nicole Mcmanamay, Leonard McMaster, Alex Moore, Samuel Moreland, Aiden Norton, Alexis Orndorff, Tayla Ours, Alexander Phillips, Morgan Pyles, Lorin Rexrode, Lainee Selan, Mollie Shoemaker, Magdalene Slocum, Emilia Smith, Andrew Strawn, Abigail Tomana, Lainie Umstot, Alexa VanMeter, and Elana Willey.
Students from Hardy County who earned a place on the Dean’s List includes: Mark Bowen, Jennifer Cardona Sevilla, Alexander Eye, Michelle Galindo, Sydney Hardy, Riley Hedrick, Kennedie Hinger, Mackenzie Kitzmiller, Madison Moyers, Jeffrey Paugh, Eddie Reyes, Taylor Tippetts, and Jackson Weese.
Students from Mineral County who earned a place on the Dean’s List includes: Taylor Aldridge, Samuel Arnold, Carter Barron, Everlie Battko, Jacob Biser, Austin Bland, James Blank, McKenna Bonner, Calista Brelsford, Nickolas Clark, Emma Coffman, Lucas Dalton, Madisyn Daubenmire, Hannah Davis, Claire Del Signore, Isabella Donnelly, Sean Douthitt, Alexis Droppleman, Olivia Durst, Keyarra Fagan, Hayden Faulk, Madison Fout, Emily Golden, Marissa Guy, Kaitlin Heavener, Kaylynn Hill, Brittany Holley, Ceili Hopwood, Kaelyn Huff, Kamilee Huff, Stacey Hughes, Brenna Jackson, Lacie Johnson, Cierra Laffey, Emma Leatherman, Laynee Leatherman, Lucas Lemonds, Zoe Long, Devin Lynch, Andrew Mauzy, Jessica Maynard, Liam Mckenzie, Allyson Miller, Elizabeth Miller, Kiersten Miller, Hayle Morgan, McKenna Myers, Gabriel Pezzanite, Natalie Phillips, Kendra Pratt, Lonnie Pridemore, Cheyenne Pryor, Alec Pulliam, Lucas Ray, Tanner Robey, Alexia Robinson, Sarah Sions, Alyson Smith, Amber Smith, Logan Smith, Charles Steele, Whitney Tasker, Savannah Tillman, Keyonia Twigg, Brittany Vanmeter, Nathan Whitacre, Tyler White, Carson Wolfe, and James York.
Students from Allegany and Garrett Counties who earned a place on the Dean’s List includes: (Allegany County) Lara Monahan, Katelynn Rice, Isaiah Wharton and Sarah Wharton. (Garrett County) Diamond Ervin and Katlyn Weimer.
Students from Bedford County who earned a place on the Dean’s List includes: Molly Cessna, Brenna Leasure and Mason Orndorff.
Students from Pendleton County who earned a place on the Dean’s List includes: Alyssa Baldwin, Sierra Braham, Cali Harper, Marshall Harper, Mariah Huffman, Amil Jackson, Sarah Judy, Braiden Lantz, Cheznie Liggett, Alaina See, and Zoe Wezik.
