KEYSER, W.Va. — Interim President Chris Gilmer is pleased to announce the students who earned a place on the President’s List at West Virginia University Potomac State College for Fall 2022. To be eligible for the President’s List, students must earn a 3.7 to 4.0 grade point average while maintaining a full-time student status.
Students from Grant County who earned a place on the President’s List include: Lance Barb, Jenna Biggs, Grant Brill, Mickala Brill, Justin Cook, Jaden Corbin, Andrew Cosner, Kensey Harper, Eric Harvey, Kobey Hawk, Paisley Hawk, Nicole Heavner, Tanisha Henry, Katie Kuykendall, Kymberly Minnich, Adam Nesselrodt, Nathan Park, Katelyn Rexrode, and Carley Turner.
Students from Hampshire County who earned a place on the President’s List include: Harmony Keister, Halia Papion, Luke Alkire, Micah Banks, Mackenzie Cook, Sharon Hallmark, Cheyenne Hooker, Destiny Hott, Molly Landis, Madison Mathias, Makenzie Park, Baxter Ritz, Alexander Shumaker, Garrett Sions, Alyssa Spaid, Ryan Stinnette, and Alexa Voit.
Students from Hardy County who earned a place on the President’s List include: Elizabeth Dove, Taylor Harvey, Hunter Hines, Emily Kimble, Lindsey Rinker, Christopher Short, and Taylor Swisher.
Students from Mineral County who earned a place on the President’s List include: Stacy Gallant, Charles Massie, Mason Belt, Breanna Bennett, Tyler Blizzard, Harris Boggs, Olivia Bomboy, Zoey Braithwaite, Ashleigh Burgess, Ava Buser, Ethan Carr, Jade Cordial, Emma Craddock, Raelynn Crowe, Kyle Cummings, Jayden Delaney, Miriah Durr, Chayse Evans, Andrew Everline, Hannah Felton, Jada Fleming Sandra Foreman, Ryan Foutz, Mattea Gambini, Nicola Ganoe, Alyssa Guthrie, Lexi Guthrie, Nathaniel Hagner, Samuel Hamric, Thomas Hardy, Autumn Heavener, Tucker Helminiak, Isabella Hill, Deanna Judy, Corey Kasun, Asia Keister, Andrew King, Jordan Lease, Joshua Liller, John Little, Hannah Loar, Jacob Logsdon, Sophia Lord, Nicholas Lowrie, Hailey Massie, Kaitlyn McKenery, Ryan McRobie, Daniel Meese, Lexus Middleton, Saige Miller, Shawna Miller, Evan Moreland, Benjamin Nestor, Shalene Northcraft, Debra Pendarvis, Hunter Powell, Shelbee Reed, Lily Ross, Kylah Ruff, Emma Scarborough, Avery Shanholtz, Sue Shipley, Alexa Shoemaker, Kenneth Sibley, Abigail Smith, Averi Smith, Jennifer Smith, Chase Staggers, Alec Stanislawczyk, Alexis Taylor, Madison Taylor, Lennon Thomas, Lily Tucker, Jenna Ujcic, Taylor VanMeter, Veronica VanMeter, Fallyn Watts, Leah White, Austin Williams, and Alyssa Wilson.
Students from Pendleton County who earned a place on the President’s List include: Aiden Cooney, Keira Gardner, Kourtney Hedrick, Cara Holloway, Cody Mitchell, Gabriela Reyes, and Hunter Turner.
Students from Allegany and Garrett Counties who earned a place on the President’s List include: (Allegany County) Jenna Beeman, Dalton Jeffries and Kelsey O’Neal; (Garrett County) Mekerra Amtower, Jocelyn Tasker and McKenzie Wilt.
Students from Bedford County who earned a place on the President’s List include: Dylan Kamauf and Katelyn Thornton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.