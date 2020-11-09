CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Allegany! class of 2021 participated in the program’s annual Education Day co-hosted by the Allegany County Public Schools, Allegany College of Maryland and Frostburg State University. The day’s theme was “Providing Education and Job Training During COVID-19 and Beyond.”
At ACM, the class heard from a panel that included ACPS Chief Academic Officer Kim Kalbaugh; Kurt Hoffman, ACM senior vice president of instructional and student affairs; and Michael Mathias, FSU interim provost and vice president of academic affairs.
The class then learned about continuing education and workforce development from Jeff Kirk, dean. Autumn Becker, director of Western Maryland IT Center of Excellence; Christa Snyder, coordinator of health and human services; Melanie Chapman, director of adult basic education; and David Smarik, coordinator of AP 220 Outreach, spoke to the group about workforce development training during COVID-19. Chandler Sagal, grants and development associate, made a presentation followed by a virtual program and student perspective on education and student services during the pandemic conducted by Tara DeVore, director of Pathways for Success, and other ACM student participants.
At FSU, a video from ACPS showcased how the school system is providing pre-K to Grade 12 education during COVID-19 and some of the challenges and opportunities staff and students are facing. A panel of ACPS staff and administrators joined the group for a virtual question and answer session. Members of the panel Kalbaugh; George Brown, supervisor of professional learning, new teacher induction and secondary social studies; Molly Stewart, principal at Braddock Middle School; Katie Buskirk, secondary supervisor of English language arts; Joe Brewer, supervisor of career and technical education; Jackie Enright, supervisor of early childhood programs and elementary reading and Chinese immersion programs; Tracey Leonard, supervisor of athletics, health and physical education; and Debbie Metheny, supervisor of student services and special education.
The group continued Education Day with a welcome from FSU President Ronald Nowaczyk followed by a student panel moderated by Jeff Graham, senior associate vice president for student affairs, discussing FSU’s response to the pandemic and the challenges and opportunities it poses for higher education. The day concluded with a presentation from Rita Thomas, instructional design and technology manager, about blended coursework and design and delivery.
Members of the Leadership Allegany! Education Day 2020 Organizing Committee were David Jones, vice president of advancement and community relations at ACM; Mia Cross, public information officer for ACPS; and Jeff Graham, assistant vice president for student affairs at FSU.
