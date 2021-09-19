LONACONING — Angel Cole, Egle Nursing and Rehab Center’s infection control nurse, has been selected a winner of Mid-Atlantic Lifespan’s 2021 Hero Awards.
She was selected for having demonstrated heroic efforts caring for Egle’s residents, their families and other professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
Cole is a licensed practical nurse and has worked as Egle’s infection control nurse for three years. During the pandemic, she has advised the facility on the many aspects of its response in fighting the coronavirus, including implementing Maryland Department of Health and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid guidelines.
“Our nursing department has relied on Angel’s experience and guidance to assist our team in keeping our residents and staff as safe as possible throughout this pandemic,” said Samantha Jones, director of nursing.
She has also assisted in coordinating the procurement of personal protective equipment, testing residents and staff and assisting with vaccinations of residents and staff.
“We have continually looked to Angel to interpret and help implement state and federal guidelines over these last 18 months,” said Jeff Metz, facility administrator.
Mid-Atlantic Lifespan is the largest senior care provider association in the mid-Atlantic, representing more than 250 senior care provider organizations in Maryland and the District of Columbia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.