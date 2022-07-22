CUMBERLAND — Candidates who led after Tuesday's primary election maintained their places after an initial count of mail-in ballots by Allegany County election officials Thursday.
Diane Loibel, Allegany County election administrator, said 1,833 ballots were processed Thursday.
With the additional votes counted, in the Republican race for Allegany County Board of Commissioners, Dave Caporale led with 4,414 votes, followed by Creade Brodie Jr., 4,019; William Atkinson, 3,145; Todd Logsdon, 2,705; Jonathan Dayton, 1,869; and David Robison, 969.
The top three Republicans will move on to face Democrat Anthony Joseph in the Nov. 8 general election to determine who lands one of three open commission seats.
In the nonpartisan race for Allegany County Board of Education, six candidates advance to the Nov. 8 general election to compete for three open seats. After Thursday's mail-in ballots were tallied, incumbents David Bohn had 4,429 votes and Robert Farrell 4,291. Newcomers Linda Widmyer was third with 3,724, followed by Lori Lepley, 3,557; Janet Heavner, 3,344; Meggin Miller, 2,236; and Keesha McClellan, 1,181.
Del. Mike McKay maintained a lead over Allegany County Commissioner Jake Shade in the race for the District 1 State Senate seat.
The district consists of Garrett and Allegany counties as well as Washington County west of Hagerstown, and McKay held leads in each county. With the mail-in count added, McKay led Shade in Allegany County 3,614-3,316 and in Garrett County 2,609-2,429 with McKay ahead 2,611 - 1,451 in Washington County.
The winner will face Democrat Mike Dreisbach in the general election.
In the race for Cumberland City Council, the top four finishers from Tuesday stayed the same, but Mary Conlon jumped from fourth place to second after Thursday's vote count. The four highest vote-getters will move on to the Nov. 8 general election to compete for two open seats on the nonpartisan City Council.
With Thursday's votes added, Rock Cioni held first place with 1,422; Conlon had 731; Jimmy Furstenberg, 730; incumbent Joe George, 697; William Patch, 338; Brett Bean, 209; and Angela McCuan, 170.
In the race for House of Delegates in District 1A, Republican Jim Hinebaugh Jr. held on to a commanding lead and will likely face Democrat Rob Spear in the general election.
The primary election featured several races in Allegany County where candidates ran unopposed.
Provisional ballots will be counted on July 27 and the final canvass will take place on July 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.