CUMBERLAND — About 400 customers were reported without electrical service late Monday morning due to high winds that took down tree limbs and electrical lines, according to First Energy.
As of 9 a.m., 193 customers were without power in Allegany County and 183 in Garrett County. Service was expected to be restored to the affected areas by Monday night. Details of the outages may be found at http://outages.firstenergycorp.com/mdwv.html.
In Allegany County, affected areas included 176 in the city of Cumberland, 15 at Oldtown and several residential locations in Frostburg and Ellerslie.
In Garrett County, there were 83 customers without service at Accident, 58 in Oakland, 20 at Grantsville and 16 at Friendsville.
Only a few outages were reported throughout the counties of the Potomac Highlands region of West Virginia Monday morning.
Potomac Edison crews were working to make repairs to restore the interrupted service.
