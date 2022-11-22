CUMBERLAND — A malfunctioning electrical outlet sparked a fire that caused about $20,000 damage Sunday to a Bowling Green home, the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said.
The fire at 13113 Bowling Street was discovered by a man walking his dog about 7:45 p.m. and drew the quick response of about 30 volunteer firefighters from Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties.
Fire investigators said the blaze started in the kitchen of the mobile home with addition owned by Robert William Herrell III.
The home had no smoke alarms.
The American Red Cross was assisting Herrell.
