FRIENDSVILLE — A pre-dawn fire Sunday that damaged a Friendsville residence was accidental and caused by an electrical malfunction in an outdoor refrigerator, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
No injuries were reported in the 2:39 a.m. fire in the residence of Ricky and Victorial Nugent at 81 Nugent Lane.
The fire began in an outdoor porch area and caused damages estimated at $10,000 to the single-family dwelling and a $5,000 loss in contents, officials said.
A resident of the dwelling discovered the fire that was extinguished by the Friendsville Volunteer Department.
Emergency assistance was provided to the victims by the American Red Cross.
