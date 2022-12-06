Electricity to be restored at Carver Center

CUMBERLAND — City officials agreed Tuesday to invest $25,000 into restoring electrical service to the former Carver Community Center.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council are establishing electrical service as a first step in a process of renovating the community center and reopening the facility. News of the investment came at a City Council work session held Tuesday at City Hall.
Located at 340 Frederick St., the center was constructed in 1921 and was originally a school for Black students known as George Washington Carver High School. The school operated until its closure in 1959 as a result of school integration.
In 2002, it became the Carver Community Center, organized as a tax-exempt nonprofit to offer job training for those in need of work. However, after nearly $2 million was invested in the building, it fell on hard times and closed in 2011. While sitting vacant, the building received little maintenance and became a target for vandals.
City officials agreed in 2020 to renovate the Carver Center and form a new board to govern it. Morriss was selected as chairman of the 11-member Carver Center Executive Board.
“What we are looking to do is get some cash to spend for utilities for electric, water and gas so we can properly evaluate the building as it is right now,” said Morriss. “It is sort of a startup cost to see what the status is and we can evaluate things. One of the first things we need to look at is the elevator, but we need power to do that.”
It was announced in June that a $100,000 grant from the Maryland Historical Trust would be made to renovate the structure. The grant required a 100% match from the city, bringing the total secured for renovations to $200,000.
“The grant can’t be used for the utilities,” said Morris, “it’s for improvements for the building itself. So we need funds for the electrical service right now.”
The building will remain a community center, according to Morriss. The renovations and reopening not likely to be complete until 2024, “depending on what we find with the building itself,” said Morriss.
City officials also said that a developer has approached them about possible plans for renovating 19 Frederick St. to put it back in service as a mixed-use commercial and residential facility.
Morriss said few details can be shared at this early juncture.
“We have someone who has shown interest and we will continue to have discussion with them moving forward,” said Morriss. “We’ve been having discussions with them for about a month now. I think it looks very promising, but there will be some ongoing discussion taking place to see if we have a good viable project.”
Constructed in 1904, the three-story Georgian Revival building was originally a post office and later served as a police station. The last tenant at 19 Frederick St. was the Allegany County Human Resources and Development Commission, but that organization moved into a new building on Virginia Avenue in 2009. The building at 19 Frederick St. has been vacant since.
City officials also announced that Jimmy Furstenberg, who won election to the City Council in November, will be sworn in on Jan. 3.
