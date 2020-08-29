LAVALE — An Allegany County Department of Emergency Services first responder assigned to the LaVale Volunteer Rescue Squad has tested positive for COVID-19 and results are pending on a second employee, emergency service officials said Saturday.
“We learned late Friday that one of our paramedics and emergency medical technicians had been exposed to the virus,” Lt. Todd Bowman, public information officer for the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services said. “One has tested positive and we are waiting results of the second clinician.”
We want to emphasize that both clinicians remain in good condition, are only experiencing mild symptoms, self-monitoring at home and have not required hospitalization.
“It is DES policy that clinicians that are high risk, either by exposure or testing positive for the infectious virus be quarantined at home and self monitored regularly for fever and other conditions,” Emergency Services Director James Pyles said. “These guidelines were established earlier this year to protect our clinicians, support staff, community members, patients and families.”
Pyles said that first responders with Allegany County are required to abide by laws set forth by Gov. Larry Hogan when in public.
“Our clinicians follow local and state medical direction provided from the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems by wearing masks on all incidents and increasing protection on higher risk calls,” Bowman said. “DES clinicians follow these strict guidelines and we have no reason to believe that they have exposed the public. Our local medical directors do not believe any additional notifications need to be made.”
Pyles added that the LaVale station and equipment have undergone a deep cleaning to protect oncoming crews, volunteers and visitors.
