CUMBERLAND — No matter where New York Jets running back Ty Johnson’s professional career takes him, the former Fort Hill and Maryland star hopes to always have a foothold in the minds of the area’s youth that look up to him.
Johnson, entering his third season as a professional and second with the Jets, relishes the opportunity to connect with the area and share his wisdom of how he’s gotten to where he is today.
“I feel like, when I talk to people or young kids and stuff, it’s like, everything’s possible, nothing’s impossible,” Johnson said on Thursday in an interview with the Times-News. “Put in the work, put in the time, and if you truly want something, you make it a priority. I tell everyone if you want something, you’ll make time for it.
“And that’s just me being blunt ... not trying to be rude or anything. I wanted to go to the next level and play in college, and I took out the time and the effort to, you know, email a whole bunch of coaches, colleges, this and that. And then once I got to the college level, I was like, ‘Man, I want to go to the league.’ And I did everything I can to make time for that. Even just something a day adds up to a lot at the end of the year.”
Johnson has put in the work — and then some — this summer as he spent time in Florida training for eight weeks before heading to the Jets’ training facilities for organized team activities (OTAs), which ran from late May through mid-June prior to mandatory minicamp June 15-17.
Then, this month, Johnson has been bouncing back and forth between Texas and Florida for training over the past three weeks.
Before heading down South, Johnson came back home and made the most of his time. Part of that was spent training at his former stomping ground at Greenway Avenue Stadium, where he spent a chunk of his time in high school terrorizing defenses for 3,363 yards at a 14.7 yards per carry clip, scoring 43 touchdowns on the ground, 13 through the air, five via kickoff and four via interception returns.
While Johnson was at Greenway, he spent some time with Fort Hill junior quarterback Lance Bender, sharing some tips he’s picked up from his time in the NFL.
“I was out there on the opposite side of the field just doing my work in the morning with a buddy and Fort Hill was out there doing their thing,” Johnson said, who waited for the Sentinels to finish up before taking the field. “When they left on the field, I started running routes. ... Lance was warming up, doing his thing, and then he came down and asked me, ‘Do you want me to throw to you?’ I was like, ‘sure, handle the ball first’ because I had my NFL ball.
“And then yeah, I was just telling him the routes I was running, I was explaining and so on. When I ran a flat, I was like, ‘There’s no scat protection, that means it’s a five-man pro. I’m gonna run out into the flat, I’m gonna get my head back quick, you’re going to throw it quick to me because I’m gonna act as if someone’s coming off the edge — and that’s your man, you’re blocking that man with your throw essentially. So go ahead and you gotta beat that defender, so I’m gonna get my eyes back quick, so hit me.’
Bender tweeted a video of some throws on June 28.
Johnson has been through a lot on the field through two seasons, one of which was spent in front of nearly empty stadiums due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Just over 17 months after being drafted 186th overall in the sixth round of the NFL draft by the Detroit Lions, the Lions waived Johnson. He was claimed by the Jets the following day.
“I mean, it’s been good. You know, it could be a little better, it could have went worse,” Johnson said. “But, you know, I’m really content with how it all summed up. If you talk to any player, they always wish they could get a certain play back or certain games, things of that nature. But, you know, that’s what it’s for — you live and learn and you just move on forward. I feel like I’ve definitely progressed a lot over the past two years and whatnot. So it’s been really good.”
During Johnson’s rookie season, he had just about the closest thing he’ll ever get to having a true home game in Cumberland when the Lions traveled to FedEx Field in Landover to take on Washington. While no one will ever know how many locals made the two-hour trek to see the former Sentinel in person, their presence was known.
“It was great,” Johnson said. “I was out there early for the punts and kicks before the team warmed up and did positional work and stuff. But it was just great seeing everyone there. It’s a great feeling. You know, like I felt good, because we stayed at the University of Maryland. We stayed at a hotel on Route 1 over on campus. And like, I got to go to the game before that. I think Maryland was playing Nebraska, I believe, in that game. So to have that feeling like ... this is where I came from, and then having the people come the next day to FedEx Field — these are the people that have been supporting me for a very, very long time.”
A day after the Terps lost to the Cornhuskers, 54-7, Johnson’s Lions fell to Washington, 19-13. Johnson had four carries for 11 yards, two catches for 10 yards and a pair of kickoff returns for 43 yards.
“I hope to continue to be an influence,” Johnson said. “But it’s hard nowadays, you know. You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make them drink. So it’s really hard ... I feel like I’m speaking another language when I tell people this is what you got to do. It’s not nothing that’s about a matrix or anything. It’s just breaking it down and achieving little steps, little steps, little steps. And then, there you are at the top and you get what you want.”
