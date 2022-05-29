Summer throughout the region will feature a host of longtime local favorite events as well as some new and revived offerings.
In Johnstown, Pennsylvania, the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival will return to Peoples Natural Gas Park for its usual summer run after being held in October last year. This year's festival runs July 29-30, and is headlined by Spin Doctors and Railroad Earth.
The festival is coordinated and hosted by the Johnstown Area Heritage Association. Communications director Shelley Johansson said it was "a bit of a scramble" to organize the 2022 festival with last year's held in such close proximity, but they've assembled a "fantastic" lineup.
Johansson said she thinks people are drawn to the "really special setting" that the park provides, along with the chance to learn about Johnstown's history.
"Any time we can get people who aren't familiar with Johnstown in town, it's great," Johansson said. "Any time we can show locals a good time, it's great. It gives downtown businesses a boost, too, because people go out."
In Mineral County, West Virginia, a past summertime staple will be held for the first time in years.
The Strawberry Festival's departure from the county events scene predated COVID-19, said county tourism director Ashley Rotruck. When she first took her job, Rotruck said, questions about the event's return were common.
"I felt like this was a great time to bring back the Strawberry Festival," Rotruck said. "When I was doing my press release and creating the Facebook event, I was just absolutely blown away at the amount of interest and the support and the great things that are being said by the people who live here in the county. I'm also noticing that it is already starting to reach people from outside the county. The event is a few weeks away but I think it's already made a big impact."
This year's festival will run for one day rather than two as it did in the past as Rotruck and those working with her see how the event goes after being gone for so long, she said.
While the festival will be held on the courthouse square in Keyser, other events will be held on the same day, Rotruck said, including a 5K run hosted by Burlington United Methodist Family Services and the New Creek Volunteer Fire Department's Little Miss Strawberry Shortcake pageant. The Mineral County Farmer's Market will also kick off its season that day, Rotruck said.
Local businesses have lined up in support as well, Rotruck said. Because they have "camaraderie and the support of the businesses as well as the vendors that are going to be set up that day, I think it's going to be a really great day and we're going to have a lot of people out," Rotruck said.
Another regional favorite, DelFest, will return to the Allegany County fairgrounds on Memorial Day weekend.
"Memorial Day weekend is generally the unofficial official kick-off to the summer season when it comes to destination travel, but for Mountain Maryland, it is truly DelFest that launches our summer season momentum," Allegany County tourism director Ashli Workman said by email. "Leisure travel is definitely a priority for most Americans this summer, and we are encouraged by general travel trends, as well as our thriving outdoor recreation economy with our trails an public lands, to once again welcome visitors to the mountains."
Camping popularity increases
Avid campers who don't make plans far in advance may have a tough time booking a site this summer.
During the pandemic, said staff from some state parks in the region, camping experienced an uptick in popularity that hasn't yet waned.
"Since COVID started, camping has just blown up," said Rocky Gap State Park campground director Frank Stark. "A couple years ago, they'd say (to book a camping site) a couple months or a month in advance. Now, you can reserve up to a year in advance and a lot of folks do, just because it's becoming necessary."
Aaron Mills, the assistant park manager at Deep Creek Lake State Park, said camping sites at the park's electric-outfitted loop tend to fill quickly and early, but patrons can usually find a spot in one of the non-electric loops if booking a few weeks ahead.
"I've seen a good increase as folks explore the outdoors with COVID and everything," Mills said.
Ken Bisbee, the park operations manager at Ohiopyle State Park, said via email that their peak camping months are June-August, and then they experience another peak when the foliage changes colors in October. The park's six cottages and four yurts are generally full through peak season, Bisbee said.
Camping sites in Pennsylvania state parks can be reserved up to 11 months in advance, Bisbee said, "and many people who have favorite sites take advantage of that." Similarly, Stark said campers who favor particular sites at Rocky Gap "will book as they're driving out of the park."
Mills said Deep Creek camping tends to start to reach its peak around Memorial Day and it carries through to Labor Day weekend. Stark said the same of Rocky Gap, with the Fourth of July tending to be the summer peak at the Flintstone park. Mills said they see the most patrons starting in late June and ending in August.
Bisbee said Ohiopyle's camping season at the Kentuck campground starts in April and ends in early December.
Reservations can be made for camping at Ohiopyle State Park online at visitpaparks.com, or by calling 1-888-PAPARKS. Visit parkreservations.maryland.gov to book a site at Rocky Gap or Deep Creek Lake.
Allegany County
• DelFest returns after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus to the Allegany County Fairgrounds from May 26-29. Go to delfest.com to learn more.
• The Allegany Arts Council and Schoolhouse Quilters Guild, Inc. will host the 2022 Schoolhouse Quilt Show & Competition at the county fairgrounds June 3-5. The event will be open 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The national event features quilting exhibitions, workshops, programs, vendors and more. Email dlitman@alleganyarts.org or call 301-777-2787, or visit www.alleganyartscouncil.org/quiltshow/.
• The merchants of North Centre Street in downtown Cumberland will host their first-ever Street Festival on June 11 from noon to 9 p.m. The event is free and features live music, sidewalk sales, outdoor dining and more. Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
• Rocky Gap State Park will host its first Art in the Park and Outdoor Festival at the park's amphitheater on June 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and June 12 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will include local art and food vendors, live music, and outdoor vendors and organizations. Email samantha.dixon@maryland.gov or call 301-722-1480, or visit the Art in the Park Facebook event page to learn more.
• The 1st Summit Bank PolkaFest 2022 will be held Friday, June 3 to Sunday, June 5, at Peoples Natural Gas Park. Admission is $5 on Friday and Saturday and free on Sunday, and children accompanied by an adult receive free admission. Go to visitjohnstownpa.com/polkafest for more information.
• Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and the Johnstown NAACP will host a Juneteenth celebration June 12 at Central Park in Johnstown from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 814-341-5111 or visit cfalleghenies.org/event/juneteenth.
• The Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally will be held June 23-26 in Johnstown. The annual rally features a host of vendors, entertainment and activities throughout the city and surrounding area. Go to visitjohnstownpa.com/thunder-valley to learn more or call Visit Johnstown toll-free at 1-800-237-8590.
• The Cambria City Ethnic Festival will be held Sept. 2-4 in Johnstown. The festival spans venues across the Cambria City neighborhood of Johnstown and celebrates Eastern European heritage. Visit cambriacityethnicfestival.webs.com, facebook.com/cambriacity.ethnicfestival or email cambriacityethnicfestival@gmail.com.
• The American Legion County Fair will be held at the fairgrounds in Ebensburg, 883 North Julian St., from Sept. 5-11. Call 814-472-7491 to learn more or visit cambriacofair.com.
Somerset County
• Frosty Mugs of Thunder Brewfest will be held June 27 at the Somerset Historical Center, located at 10649 Somerset Pike. Proceeds benefit the Historical & Genealogical Society of Somerset County. Visit ticketbud.com to purchase tickets or call 814-445-6077 to learn more.
• Somerset Inc. will host Chalk the Block July 23-24 in uptown Somerset. Now in its sixth year, the festival features art drawn by professional, emerging and young artists alike, as well as live music, food and drinks, a 5K run and more. Visit somersetinc.org/chalktheblock to learn more.
• The 20th Annual Stoystown Lions Antique Tractor Festival will be held from Aug. 4-7 at 359 North Club Road, Stoystown. The event offers a tractor parade and sawmill demo, along with tractor rides and pulls and food and entertainment. Call 814-341-9593 or visit stoystownlions.org.
• The Somerset Antique & Vintage Fair will be held Aug. 13 in uptown Somerset from 8 a.m- 2 p.m. The day boasts almost 100 antique vendors as well as collectibles, a classic car show and more. Admission is free. Call 814-445-6431 or visit somersetpa.net.
• The Laurel Hill Bluegrass Festival will be held Aug. 20-21 at Laurel Hill State Park in Somerset. The event is free and offers food, live music, reenactors and more. Call 814-445-7725 or visit laurelhillbluegrass.com.
• The 122nd annual Somerset County Fair will be held Aug. 18-27 at the fairgrounds, 7842 Mount Davis Road, Meyersdale. Visit somersetcountyfairpa.com or call 814-634-5619.
Garrett County
• The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce will host the 97th Anniversary of Deep Creek Lake June 2-5, with discounts and specials from participating area businesses. Go to business.visitdeepcreek.com to learn more.
• The Garrett County Celtic Festival will be held June 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Friendsville Community Park, located along Old River Road. The festival features Celtic music, Irish and Scottish dancers, historical speakers, crafts, food and drink and kids' activities. Visit gccelticfestival.com for more information.
• Oakland's Kick-Off to Summer will be held June 18 in downtown Oakland. The event includes a cornhole tournament, beer walk, food vendors, live music, sidewalk sales, artist exhibits, kid's activities, car show and more. Visit oaklandmd.com for more information.
• Alpaca Acres Farm and Fiber will host Red, White and Blue Day at the farm July 2. Aside from a day with the alpacas, the event will feature games and more. Reservations must be made ahead of time. Call 570-851-8913 to make a reservation or learn more.
• The Town of Oakland will host their July 3rd Fireworks Display at Broadford Park, 123 Recreation Lane, with a July 5 rain date scheduled. The event begins at 7:30 pm at Pavilion 1 with music from the Garrett Community Concert Band Choral Society. The fireworks will begin at the conclusion of the music program at approximately 9:30 pm.
• The Garrett County Chamber will host the July 4th Fire on the Mountain Fireworks Display on the holiday. Fireworks are launched from atop Wisp Resort's tubing hill, and the display can be seen from the scenic overlook on U.S. Route 219, McHenry Cove on Deep Creek Lake and from different businesses in McHenry. Go to business.visitdeepcreek.com to learn more.
• The Little Yough Summer Music Festival will run in downtown Oakland from July 8 - Sept. 2. The family-friendly, free concerts are held at the Mountain Fresh Pavilion in the Oakland Town Parking Lot every Friday evening from July 8 - Sept. 2, with the exception of Friday, Aug. 5. Visit oaklandmd.com to learn more.
• Deep Creek Lake State Park will host their annual Art in the Park event July 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and July 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the park, located at 898 State Park Road, Swanton. The two-day festival features the creations of more than 50 artists, live animals, kids' activities and food along the lake's shore. Visit discoverycenterdcl.com for more information.
• The annual Victorian Chautauqua will be held July 9 from 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. and July 10 from 11:00 a.m.- 7:30 p.m. at 301 G Street, Mountain Lake Park. The free event celebrates the founding of Mountain Lake Park and offers historical lectures and performances, trolley tours, food and more. Visit victorianchautauqua.com to learn more.
• The 65th annual Garrett County Agriculture Fair will be held July 30-Aug. 6 at the county fairgrounds, 270 Mosser Road, McHenry. Visit garrettcountyfair.org for more information.
• The first Mountain Maryland Dragon Boat festival will be held Aug. 27 from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. at Broadford Park. Go to business.visitdeepcreek.com for more.
Mineral County
• The Mineral County Fair will be held June 21-25 at the county fairgrounds on Route 28 in Fort Ashby. Visit the Mineral County Fair Facebook page or mineralcountyfair.org for more information.
• Ashby’s Fort Museum will host re-enactors at the Fort on Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be two areas of focus — music in the colonies during the 1700s, and the role of military officers during the French and Indian War. The program is free. Visit fortashby.org to learn more.
