CUMBERLAND — The McCagh family is expressing gratitude this Memorial Day for the community’s outpouring of support following the untimely death of Dr. Sean McCagh.
Memorial Day marks four months since McCagh lost his struggle with COVID-19 at UPMC Western Maryland on Jan. 31.
Sean’s widow, Terri McCagh, and sister Erin McCagh Morrissey spoke about the difficult times after Sean’s passing and overwhelming show of love they received from the community.
“We are doing pretty good,” Terri said. “If it wasn’t for our friends and family and love and support from the community we wouldn’t be, so we thank everybody. It makes all the difference. We continue to move forward, doing what Sean would want us to do and what he would still be doing, and we are very grateful.”
Born in Cumberland, McCagh was one of nine siblings. He graduated from Bishop Walsh High School and received his medical degree from the Georgetown University School of Medicine before joining his brother Mike’s practice, Western Maryland Dermatology, in 1996.
McCagh battled COVID-19 for three weeks at UPMC Western Maryland. Morrissey said she was grateful for the care her brother received at the hospital.
“I’d love to be able to thank every single doctor, nurse, assistant ... everyone, the whole staff. We believe he received the best care at UPMC,” Morrissey said. “They went the extra mile in his care. We take it to heart and we are appreciative.”
Terri McCagh said the love and support began pouring in immediately.
“Even when Sean was in the hospital, the messages from people ... some I hadn’t seen in years and I hardly knew,” Terri said. “The messages on Facebook from people that they were praying for Sean. It was amazing. It was so supportive and loving.
“We received cards, flowers and wind chimes from the whole community ... sympathy cards ... I had a whole basket full. People who were patients of Sean, that I didn’t know, were all telling me stories. Sean was humble and he didn’t always talk about his work. But they wrote how he helped them and how kind he was to them.”
McCagh was a founder of the Hooley Plunge, which features hundreds of people dunking themselves in Lake Habeeb at Rocky Gap State Park. The proceeds support Special Olympics and other special needs programs in Allegany County.
“Sean had so many passions in helping the community and I would say that was his first and one of the most important,” Terri said. “I think it will continue for years. To see so many people, not just the friends and family, to see everyone collecting money to keep it going in Sean’s honor ... it’s wonderful.
“I think people see how it has benefited the community. Kathy Stafford (Hooley accountant) sends out thank you notes and she sends me lists of all the people who have donated and it is so embracing and comforting. I know how much Sean did for our community but I never imagined it would be this strong.”
Terri said Sean never met a stranger.
“Everyone thought they were Sean’s best friend,” she said. “He made them feel that way. We would go somewhere, at Lowes or something, and someone would always come up and talk to him and no matter what he would stop and talk to them. That was Sean.”
“Losing Sean has been devastating to family and it is still hard believe to accept the fact that he is gone,” Morrissey said. “He loved this community so much and apparently they really loved him, too.
“We are very proud of his sons Cory, Casey and Michael and what they have done. We are just overwhelmed by the outpouring and love and support we have received and continue to receive. it is amazing. I know he was loved by a lot of people, but to this day we receive cards and loving support.”
“One of the brewery’s (1812) beer is named, ‘The Ultimate Optimist.’ It was after Sean because he was an optimist,” Terri said. “He always saw the potential in Cumberland and he worked for it. His love for his hometown was amazing. And the community is kind of proving to him that they are just as passionate as he was.”
