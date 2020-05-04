CUMBERLAND — First-responders were dispatched to a reported fatal motorcycle accident on westbound Interstate 68 in the Jeffries Road area just before 9 a.m. Monday.
Initial reports from the scene indicated the victim was found lying in the roadway.
Maryland State Police, Baltimore Pike and Bowman's Addition fire and ambulance units, the Allegany County medical examiner and State Highway Administration were among units responding to the scene.
Authorities closed westbound I-68 during the investigation. Traffic was being detoured onto state Route 144 at the Rocky Gap exit.
