CUMBERLAND — Rhett Wolford has too much time on his hands. No, really. He admits it himself.
“I’ve been bored and looking for a creative outlet since the Cumberland Theatre closed,” he said.
Wolford is the artistic director of the local playhouse and now that it’s temporarily shuttered due to the pandemic and health-related restrictions, he decided to spend the holiday season decking out his home on Fayette Street in Cumberland.
Wolford’s display is nothing short of a walk down Christmas memory lane. Featuring cultural touchstones like the festivus pole from “Seinfeld,” Ralphie in his pink bunny pajamas from the beloved holiday classic “A Christmas Story,” Charlie Brown’s Christmas tree and two life-size replicas of Chevy Chase’s character Clark Griswold from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” there is no shortage of familiar favorites.
Wolford also video projects a classic Christmas film from the second-story window that spectators can tune into via radio at 89.7 AM.
Wolford’s elaborate display is “a little bit of everything,” he said, and he keeps adding every day. “Just today I was thinking about building a talking Christmas tree,” he said.
The truth is that few tasks are outside Wolford’s skill set. As artistic director, Wolford is responsible for designing, building and painting the sets at Cumberland Theatre. He also serves as lighting and sound director for most shows, running the booth from the back of the theater each night.
Wolford is a well-known local singer and actor, too, but his love for the technical side of a production has earned him numerous Broadway World nominations. “This is exactly what I do at CT,” he said.
Wolford’s work can also be seen at the Allegany Museum, where he was commissioned this year to erect a 1950s-style petrol station for a new exhibit.
But his home holiday decorating might be his best show yet. The design process was relatively short, in part because of Wolford’s lack of storage.
“Basically everything you see is recycled from Halloween,” he said.
Indeed, Wolford’s spooky display won the city of Cumberland’s “Scariest Decorations” award in October. Absent a warehouse for storing his creations, Wolford set about retooling his hand-built animatronic clowns into a reproduction 6-foot-tall Grinch who can be seen atop the roof of the Wolford home.
Christmas is a special time for Wolford, though. “When I was a kid, I remember saying that when I grew up I wanted to be Santa Claus,” Wolford said. “I asked for a sleigh one year and was disappointed when I only got a small, kid-sized one. I expected a full sleigh with bells.” Now with two young daughters, a love for the holidays takes on new meaning. “I want my daughters to see that magic exists,” he said.
Wolford’s display is on from 5 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 27. Viewers are asked to park and enjoy it from the sidewalk.
