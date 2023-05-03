CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two correctional officers from U.S. Penitentiary Hazleton have been charged with civil rights violations involving the assault of a prisoner, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Robert David Sims, 40, of Bruceton Mills, and Joshua David Sines, 38, of Friendsville, were each charged with one count of deprivation of rights and one count of assault with serious bodily injury.
According to the indictment, Sims and Sines, while employed at the Preston County prison, struck an inmate in the face, head, arms and torso, causing significant injuries.
If convicted, Sims and Sines each face up to 20 years in prison for the civil rights charge and up to 10 years for the assault charge.
